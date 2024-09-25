Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

What you should expect from Dems in upcoming hearing on Trump immunity ruling September 22, 2024 / 09:06

After Marcellus Williams’ execution, justices to hear another case with innocence claim

The Roberts Court majority just approved an execution that even the prosecutor objected to. The justices are set to hear a similar case soon.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post