After Marcellus Williams’ execution, justices to hear another case with innocence claim

The Republican-appointed Supreme Court majority declined to halt Marcellus Williams’ execution on Tuesday night, despite doubts about his guilt and the prosecutor objecting to it being carried out. As it happens, the same Supreme Court that permitted Williams’ death by lethal injection in Missouri is set to hear argument in another capital case where the death row prisoner, Richard Glossip, maintains his innocence and the state of Oklahoma agrees he should get a new trial.

The two cases have come before the justices amid an unusually high number of executions taking place across the country recently. And while there are differences between the Williams and Glossip cases, the Roberts Court’s unexplained refusal to stay Williams’ execution reminds us of the court’s tendency to move capital defendants toward their deaths, even when weighty questions are unresolved or government officials object — or both.

A key difference between the Williams and Glossip cases is how the parties have lined up. While the prosecutor currently representing the St. Louis office that obtained Williams’ conviction — Democrat Wesley Bell — sought to prevent the execution, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey successfully pressed on appeal for Williams’ death for the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle. So it wasn’t a situation where the state’s legal representative on appeal was in agreement with the defense.

Glossip’s case is different. When he asked the justices to stay his execution last year, Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond (a Republican, by the way) agreed that Glossip should get a stay, as well as a new trial, due to what the state admitted was prosecutorial misconduct that led to his conviction for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese.

With that unusual agreement presented to them, the justices halted Glossip’s execution. But instead of sending the case back to Oklahoma for a new trial, the high court took it up for a full appeal and appointed a third party to argue in defense of the state court ruling against Glossip. The Supreme Court hearing will take place Oct. 9 during the first week of the new term, with a decision expected by July.