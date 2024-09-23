Opinion

Prosecutors say Marcellus Williams is innocent. He’s scheduled to be executed anyway.

On Tuesday, the state of Missouri is set to execute Williams even though no one with a stake in the outcome of the case wants him to die.

By  Michael A. Cohen
