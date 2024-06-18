Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons on a charge of driving while intoxicated

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons in New York, according to local authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, the pop star was stopped by police in the village of Sag Harbor just after midnight after he drove through a stop sign and veered out of his driving lane.

The police officer who stopped Timberlake wrote in the complaint that the 43-year-old’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” The singer, who police said declined a breath test, told the officer that he had one martini, the complaint says.

The singer, who police said declined a breath test, told the officer that he had one martini, the complaint says.

Citing a source close to Timberlake, NBC News reported that the musician was driving to a friend’s house after dining at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor when he was pulled over.