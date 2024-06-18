Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge June 18, 2024 / 01:41

Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons on a charge of driving while intoxicated

Police on Long Island said the pop star, who is on a world tour, was arrested early Tuesday after he drove through a stop sign and veered out of his lane.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post