Justin Baldoni pushes to depose Taylor Swift in legal feud with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift may be compelled to provide evidence in the long-brewing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Baldoni’s legal team on Thursday requested that the federal judge in Lively’s case against him and his studio extend the discovery deadline to accommodate Swift’s schedule so she can sit for a deposition.

Lawyers with Venable LLP, a law firm representing the pop star, wrote to federal Judge Lewis J. Liman on Friday to clarify that Swift “has no material role in this action” but offered time in late October if a deposition is necessary. “We take no role in those disputes,” the lawyers added.

Lively’s representative, Michael J. Gottlieb, called Baldoni’s “disrespect for Ms. Swift’s privacy and schedule” “astounding” in a letter to Liman.

The legal saga between the celebrities began on the set of the film “It Ends With Us,” in which Baldoni played opposite Lively as the story’s main love interest (Baldoni also directed the film). Speculation about a possible feud began when the two opted to do press for the film separately when it was released in August 2024.