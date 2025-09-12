Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Courtroom fireworks in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle February 3, 2025 / 01:15

Justin Baldoni pushes to depose Taylor Swift in legal feud with Blake Lively

Despite the pop star’s desire to be excluded from this narrative, she may now be legally involved in the co-stars’ public feud.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post