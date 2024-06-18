Why Trump’s radical new idea on taxes is impossible to defend

When it comes to tax policy, Donald Trump already had a problem. His 2017 tax giveaways to the wealthy and big corporations were, by practically every measure, an expensive and unpopular failure. It’s against this backdrop that the Republican and his allies not only want to extend the tax breaks that didn’t work — adding trillions of dollars to the national debt in the process — they also want to add new tax giveaways to the wealthy and big corporations.

But the former president’s ideas when it comes to trade and tariffs makes all of this quite a bit worse.

It was last year when Team Trump made clear that the presumptive GOP nominee, if given a second term, intended to impose massive new tariffs, which a Washington Post report said would set the stage for a “global economic war.” CNBC reported late last week that the Republican candidate went a step further in describing his vision while speaking with congressional allies.

Donald Trump on Thursday brought up the idea of imposing an “all tariff policy” that would ultimately enable the U.S. to get rid of the income tax, sources in a private meeting with the Republican presidential candidate told CNBC.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes described this as “one of the most deranged policies” of all of time, and it’s worth understanding why. As the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell explained in her latest column:

The expected costs of Trump’s recent tariff proposals would be staggering. For example, his plan for a universal 10 percent tariff coupled with a 60 percent tariff on Chinese goods would more than wipe out any savings most Americans would get from extending his 2017 income tax cuts, according to estimates from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The bottom 80 percent of households would see a tax increase on net.