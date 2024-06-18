Among Biden’s challenges: voters who don’t know they’re on his side

USA Today had an interesting report in April on young voters who don’t like Donald Trump but who haven’t exactly warmed up to President Joe Biden. The article included a quote that stood out for me.

The newspaper spoke to a young University of Memphis student, who said she considers herself liberal but who also said she’s willing to see Trump prevail in the fall. USA Today reported, “She’s mad Biden and Democrats have failed to protect reproductive rights or wipe out student loans.”

That was a frustrating sentence to read. Biden has canceled $167 billion in student debt for nearly 5 million Americans, and it’s certainly not his fault that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade. On the contrary, the Democratic president has championed reproductive rights for many years and remains a fierce opponent of GOP abortion bans.

But the young woman highlighted in the aforementioned article nevertheless said she’s willing to punish those who agree with her, while rewarding those who don’t.

This voter wants student loan debt relief and reproductive rights. As of two months ago, she was willing to see Republicans win, despite their opposition to student loan debt relief and reproductive rights.

It was a difficult position to understand, but the phenomenon extends well beyond an individual student in Tennessee. The New York Times published a report yesterday on Black farmers in Georgia, which touched on a related issue.