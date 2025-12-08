Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and singer Katy Perry make their relationship official

The politician and the pop star squashed rumors and made their debut as a couple on social media after a trip to Japan.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces he will step down as party leader January 6, 2025 / 01:31
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.