Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and singer Katy Perry make their relationship official

Amid growing speculation, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and singer Katy Perry have officially made their relationship public.

Trudeau reshared a post Dec. 4 from Japan’s former prime minister, Fumio Kishida, whom he and Perry recently visited.



“Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko,” Trudeau wrote. “Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

The "California Gurls" singer also posted a collection of photos and videos of herself with Trudeau in Japan on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "tokyo times on tour and more." The couple were first spotted at a dinner together in Montreal in July. Shortly after, Trudeau was spotted at Perry's concert for her "Lifetimes" tour. Trudeau resigned in January as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party.



Trudeau and his ex-wife, former first lady Sophie, announced their separation in August 2023. Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their engagement earlier this year.