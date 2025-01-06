Demi Moore finally gets her flowers

Demi Moore’s very human reaction to winning a Golden Globe on Sunday night said a lot about Hollywood and how its denizens judge themselves. At the same time, Moore’s triumphant and emotional acceptance speech spoke to the movie industry’s evolving and contradictory views of the gap between respectable prestige films and box office successes.
For years, Moore was among Hollywood’s finest in terms of that second objective. From her ‘80s breakthroughs in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “About Last Night” to her starring role in the 1990 supernatural romance “Ghost,” and 1997’s dramatic action film “G.I. Jane,” she made plenty of noise in a certain brand of attention-getting movies.
Yet as Moore noted with a mix of shock and joy on Sunday night, her best actress nod for the horror satire “The Substance” was a career milestone. “This is the first time I’ve ever won anything,” she told the glittering audience of her peers, adding that someone had once flatly dismissed her early on as “a popcorn actress.”
Moore clearly felt some sense of vindication, and validation. Sunday’s Golden Globes officially kicked off a two-month “awards season” that will culminate with the Oscars in early March. And Moore’s win means she’s certainly now in the running for an Oscar nomination. Granted, as others have discovered in the past — most notably Jennifer Lopez, a Globes nominee for the movie “Hustlers” in 2020 who didn’t make the Academy Awards cut — the predictive power of the Globes isn’t always precise, but that didn’t prevent Moore, and her fans, from basking in the moment.
The response is at least partly an acknowledgement: The recognition of Moore feels overdue. The success she enjoyed at the peak of her career — including a string of hugely popular movies after “Ghost” that included “A Few Good Men,” “Disclosure” and “Indecent Proposal” — perhaps has been unfairly dismissed, especially in the snobbier quadrants of Hollywood and culture.
Nor should it be lost how the plot of “The Substance” underscores the particular challenge faced by almost all actresses as they decide how intensely they should attempt to turn back time. Critics and fans have heralded the movie as a takedown of the absurd beauty standards and unrealistic expectations placed on women, making Moore’s recognition at age 62 doubly satisfying.