Pelosi warns that Jan. 6 political violence ‘didn’t end that day’

On Sunday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued an ominous warning about MAGA-inspired political violence and its ongoing threat to democracy four years after Donald Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 election.
Pelosi’s comments, in an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” were a stark reminder that the threat of MAGA violence was not a moment in time. Rather, it continues to loom large, particularly as Trump prepares to return to the White House.
“Now it didn’t end that day,” Pelosi said of the pro-Trump violence that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.
“As you know, he [Trump] called out to these people to continue their violence — my husband being a victim of all of that, and he still has injuries from that attack,” she continued, referring to the 2022 attack against her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home by a right-wing conspiracy theorist. “So it just goes on and on. It isn’t something that happens and then it’s over.”
Pelosi is right. Violent political terror, which is an accurate descriptor of the Jan. 6 attack, serves to instill fear in its victims about what may happen to them down the line if they don’t comply. So even if Republicans hadn’t become cheerleaders for MAGA extremists in the years since that riot, the threat of violence would still be casting a pall over our politics four years later.