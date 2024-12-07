Rudy Giuliani’s legal woes pile up as he allegedly ignores court orders in defamation case

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are once again urging a federal judge to compel Rudy Giuliani to cooperate with court orders regarding his surrender of assets to the former Georgia election workers.

In a filing Thursday, Freeman and Moss’ lawyers said Giuliani has failed to provide any documents he had been ordered to hand over ahead of his Jan. 16 trial, when Giuliani is set to challenge the women’s move to seize his Palm Beach, Florida, condo.

The plaintiffs have asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman to hold Giuliani in civil contempt and to impose sanctions on him for “attempting to stonewall what should be a straightforward and abbreviated process.”

“It seems that Mr. Giuliani may be refusing to comply with the Orders in an attempt, at least in part, to force the Court to accept further delay,” their lawyers said in the filing. “Mr. Giuliani’s gamesmanship and willful disregard for court orders and the burdens his litigation misconduct has inflicted on the parties and the Court warrant the entry of these severe sanctions.”

