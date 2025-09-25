Opinion

Disney caves: Kimmel returns after massive revolt September 23, 2025 / 11:04

Kimmel’s back. But Americans must stand up for all silenced by Trump-era cancel culture.

These things don’t happen in a vacuum. The administration’s attacks on free speech didn’t start with Kimmel, and they certainly won’t end there either.

By  Allison Detzel  and  Maya Wiley

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Maya Wiley

Maya Wiley is president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the nation’s oldest, largest and most diverse civil rights coalition in the U.S. working to protect and expand civil & human rights for all. Wiley is a former legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News.

