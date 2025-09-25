Kimmel’s back. But Americans must stand up for all silenced by Trump-era cancel culture.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 23 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air six days after ABC pre-empted his late-night show over comments he made in the wake of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The comedian’s return came after intense backlash and public outcry.

Users of Disney’s streaming service canceled their memberships in droves. Behind the scenes, we saw massive organizing operations from the American Civil Liberties Union and various Hollywood unions. High-profile celebrities like Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep signed public letters urging ABC to reverse its decision. The pushback was public and powerful.

However, while watching this whole process unfold, I couldn’t help but think of Karen Attiah, an opinion writer at The Washington Post who was fired earlier this month over her opinions about Kirk.

Attiah’s termination letter from the Post cited multiple “public comments” from her Bluesky account, where she wrote that “Refusing to tear my clothes and smear ashes on my face in performative mourning for a white man that espoused violence is … not the same as violence,” as well as: “Part of what keeps America so violent is the insistence that people perform care, empty goodness and abosolution for white men who espouse hatred and violence.”

Attiah’s comments, in my view, were not only clear examples of her exercising her right to free speech but also factually accurate, and did not celebrate violence. She was trying to enlighten people about some of the issues we have to confront as a society, like racism and gun violence.