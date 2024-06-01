Unhappy with Trump’s conviction, Jim Jordan pushes for DA Bragg’s testimony

Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has asked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and another top state prosecutor to testify over Donald Trump’s prosecution.

In letters sent on Friday to Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, senior counsel to the DA’s office, Jordan called on the prosecutors to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on June 13.

“This hearing will examine actions by state and local prosecutors to engage politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials, in particular the recent political prosecution of President Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” Jordan wrote.