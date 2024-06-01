Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘There is no line’: Speaker Johnson, Jim Jordan and others push back against Trump conviction June 1, 2024 / 09:17

Unhappy with Trump’s conviction, Jim Jordan pushes for DA Bragg’s testimony

Republicans are launching a full-on blitz to discredit Trump’s hush money conviction.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post