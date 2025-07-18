Opinion

Rep. Jordan denies knowing of abuse at Ohio State July 6, 2018 / 06:27

Jim Jordan faces deposition under oath regarding Ohio State sexual abuse scandal

The House Judiciary chair, who has denied allegations that he ignored abuse as a wrestling coach at OSU, is expected to testify Friday in civil litigation.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

