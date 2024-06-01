Mike Johnson has no doubt that the Supreme Court will save Trump

As Donald Trump reels from his criminal conviction, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Supreme Court — which is facing congressional scrutiny over two justices’ ethics issues — should “step in” and overturn Trump’s guilty verdict.

“There’s a lot of developments yet to come, but I do believe the Supreme Court should step in, obviously,” the Louisiana Republican told “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “I think that the justices on the court — I know many of them personally — I think they’re deeply concerned about that as we are. So I think they’ll set this straight, but it’s going to take awhile.”

He added: “This will be overturned, guys, there’s no question about it. It’s just going to take some time to do it.”

Johnson is referring to the lengthy process that Trump’s appeal of the conviction must go through before it could land in front of the justices. The New York Times points out that “it is exceedingly difficult for a state defendant to reach the Supreme Court without exhausting state appeals.” But that the House speaker would express such confidence about how the high court might rule does little to inspire confidence in an institution that is dealing with multiple ethics scandals, accusations of politicization and near-record low levels of public trust.

