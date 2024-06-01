Dinesh D’Souza’s bogus 2020 election fraud film pulled by publisher

The conservative media company behind “2000 Mules,” Dinesh D’Souza’s thoroughly discredited 2020 election conspiracy film, has pulled both the film and the book from its platforms and has apologized to a Georgia man who filed a defamation suit after the film falsely depicted him as engaging in voter fraud.

Salem Media Group said in a statement Friday that it had not intended to harm the man, Mark Andrews. It also said it will no longer distribute “2000 Mules” or the book of the same title that followed.

“We apologize for the hurt the inclusion of Mr. Andrews’ image in the movie, book, and promotional materials have caused Mr. Andrews and his family,” the company said.

The film, made by D’Souza and the group True the Vote, purports to show footage of people committing voter fraud in the 2020 election as part of a vast conspiracy to steal the election from Donald Trump.

Andrews is seen in the film depositing five ballots into a ballot box as D’Souza says in a voice over: “What you are seeing is a crime. These are fraudulent votes.” Andrews’ face was blurred in the footage, but during promotion and discussion of the film, True the Vote’s executives showed video of him without obscuring Andrews’ face, the lawsuit says.

