Grilling a controversial filmmaker July 10, 2014 / 09:20

Dinesh D’Souza’s bogus 2020 election fraud film pulled by publisher

The conservative media company behind D’Souza’s 2020 election fraud film and book “2000 Mules” apologized to a Georgia man who filed a defamation suit.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

