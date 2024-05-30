Trump gobsmacked by reality on Biden’s imaginary role in prosecutions

When it comes to his criminal crises, there’s one lie that Donald Trump prioritizes above all others: President Joe Biden, the suspected felon routinely insists, is directly responsible for the prosecutions.

The presumptive Republican nominee doesn’t just want this to be true, he needs this to be true. It’s foundational to his political defense and his political vision: It’s essential for Trump that voters believe that a corrupt Democratic incumbent is targeting him with baseless allegations as part of an elaborate electoral conspiracy involving prosecutors and grand jury members across multiple jurisdictions.

It is, by all appearances, a completely delusional idea. It’s also become the one lie Trump values most.

When the former president sat down with Time magazine’s Eric Cortellessa last month, for example, the reporter noted in passing that “there’s no evidence that President Biden directed this prosecution against you.” Trump interrupted to express his incredulity, pointed to evidence that didn’t exist, expanded the conspiracy theory to connect the Democratic incumbent to a civil case, and concluded, “It’s amazing when you say that Biden knew nothing. Biden knew everything.”

Trump didn’t know that to be true, but he wanted it to be true, so in his mind, it became true.

It was against this backdrop that there was an interesting exchange on Fox News yesterday. The Hill reported:

Fox News anchor and legal analyst Shannon Bream pushed back on an assertion made by Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, that President Biden is responsible for the criminal charges the former president faces in New York.

Habba stuck to Team Trump’s usual script, falsely claiming that the hush money trial brought by local prosecutors in New York is “a Biden show.” Fox’s Bream reminded her guest that the Biden administration has nothing to do with the case.

“How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible?” Habba asked. “It’s a state trial,” Bream explained.

