Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Authoritarian impulses’: What SCOTUS immunity ruling could mean if Trump wins July 2, 2024 / 10:41

Election denier Jim Jordan calls on Democrats to ‘uphold democratic norms’

The Ohio Republican, who helped peddle lies about the 2020 election, cheered the Supreme Court ruling on Trump's immunity.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post