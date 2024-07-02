Opinion

‘King above law’: Biden warns of ‘dangerous precedent’ SCOTUS set in Trump ruling July 1, 2024 / 04:37

Biden calls Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling ‘a terrible disservice’ to the nation

The president, who has largely avoided weighing in on Trump's ongoing criminal cases, delivered a brief but stinging rebuke of the court's ruling.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post