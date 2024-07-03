Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Exclusive: Stormy Daniels shares new details of her traumatic encounter with Donald Trump July 3, 2024 / 09:38

Trump still struggling with the plain meaning of ‘exoneration’

Donald Trump has an underappreciated tell: Every time he claims to have been “exonerated,” he’s lying. Indeed, it’s a surprisingly long list.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post