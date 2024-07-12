Read: Hakeem Jeffries’ letter to colleagues about his meeting with Joe Biden

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a letter to his colleagues on Friday that he met with President Joe Biden to discuss his caucus members’ “conclusions about the path forward” amid the president’s embattled re-election campaign.
The New York Democrat said he met with Biden in person on Thursday evening and “directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions” shared by his caucus.
The conversation took place as Biden faces pressure from some prominent Democrats, including more than a dozen members of the House, to drop out of the 2024 race. Those urging him to withdraw have cited concerns about his weak debate performance last month and his chances of beating Donald Trump in November.