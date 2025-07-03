Opinion

Jeffries speaks for over 5 hours to delay Trump’s megabill July 3, 2025 / 11:05

Jeffries breaks McCarthy’s House floor speech record in bid to delay GOP megabill vote

Three months after Sen. Cory Booker broke his chamber's record for the longest speech ever, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries broke the House's record.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

