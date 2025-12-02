Opinion

Can Republicans deliver a Christmas miracle on health care with time running out? November 30, 2025 / 08:22

With time running out, Hakeem Jeffries eyes discharge petition on ACA benefits

Democrats would only need a handful of GOP votes to advance a plan to rescue millions of consumers. The votes might not be there.

Dec. 2, 2025, 9:55 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

