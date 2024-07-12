U.S. foils alleged Russian assassination plot as Trump eyes new intel limits

Those interested in national security and international intelligence were confronted by two important headlines yesterday, which were connected in ways that might not be immediately obvious.

The first came by way of NBC News, which noted that U.S. and German authorities uncovered and thwarted an alleged Russian plot to assassinate the CEO of a major German arms manufacturer.

The alleged plot targeted Armin Papperger, the chief executive of Rheinmetall AG, Europe’s largest producer of ammunition, whose company makes 155 mm artillery rounds for Ukraine and plans to open several plants inside the country to produce both ammunition and armored vehicles, including the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle. U.S. intelligence agencies discovered the plan to go after Papperger earlier this year and informed the German government, the sources said.

That last sentence was of particular interest. Intelligence officials in the United States uncovered the alleged Russia plot, informed our NATO allies in Berlin, and German officials were able to intervene. It’s the sort of critically important cooperation that strengthens our relationships abroad and saves lives.

All of which leads us to the second report of interest. Politico reported that foreign officials have been informed that Donald Trump is “considering a reduction in intelligence sharing with members of NATO.”

Trump advisers have told allied countries the reduced intel sharing would be part of a broader plan to scale back U.S. support and cooperation with the 32-nation alliance, according to three European officials and a senior NATO official, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal discussions. The officials said they learned about the proposal to curb intelligence-sharing during discussions with Trump advisers about broader plans to reduce U.S. involvement with NATO.

So, a few things.

First, the fact that these two reports ran on the same day was rather extraordinary. On the one hand, the world was confronted with fresh evidence of the importance of the U.S. sharing intelligence with our NATO allies; while on the other hand, the world was simultaneously confronted with news that Trump intends to curtail sharing intelligence with our NATO allies.

