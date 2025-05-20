Opinion

The Trump administration likely sent scores of legal immigrants to a foreign prison

The Cato Institute published the most comprehensive review to date of how the roughly 240 Venezuelans expelled to El Salvador came to the United States.

‘My son is not a gang member’: Mother of vetted refugee sent to prison fears for son’s safety May 19, 2025 / 04:21
By  David J. Bier

David J. Bier is the director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute.