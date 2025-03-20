Judges face rising threats of violence and impeachment as Trump attacks the judiciary

With several of President Donald Trump’s policies now making their way through the legal system, judges who have ruled against the administration are facing increased threats of violence and impeachment.

Several judges have raised alarm about the rise in threats that they and their colleagues have received, warning that it is a long-term trend across presidential administrations.

But Trump and his allies’ recent attacks on the judiciary are likely exacerbating the problem.

According to an investigation of several online social platforms by the nonprofit Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, calls for impeachment and violence rose 54% in February from the previous month, with some commenters using slurs against certain judges and others calling for them to be executed over their court decisions.