Maurene Comey sues Trump administration over her ‘politically motivated’ firing

Maurene Comey is suing the Trump administration over her firing as a federal prosecutor in New York, calling the move a “politically motivated” one that “upends bedrock principles of our democracy and justice system.”

In a complaint filed Monday, she says the government gave her no explanation for her abrupt firing in July. Her attorneys argue that “there is no legitimate explanation” but rather that she was fired “because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both.”

The court filing highlights one of the administration’s latest apparent acts of revenge through firings, how such actions are propelled by outside agitator Laura Loomer, and how the administration’s dismantling of the mechanism for challenging firings — backed by the Supreme Court — entrenches Donald Trump’s power in his second term.