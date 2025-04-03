Howard Lutnick rants about ‘beautiful’ beef and ‘weak’ beef

When it comes to commerce secretaries, it seems fair to say that “no news is good news.” By which I mean: If a president’s commerce secretary is constantly named in headlines — in particular, eyebrow-raising headlines — that’s almost never positive for the administration.

President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, is a prime example, as he seems incapable of avoiding controversy and mockery.

He was widely denounced for suggesting recently that only “fraudsters” would worry about missing a Social Security check. And on Wednesday, he gave a bizarre diatribe on Fox News that was intended to tout Trump’s tariffs on nations around the world (which have sent the stock market reeling). Lutnick decried the fact that Europe won’t take imports of certain meats from America, something he chalked up in part to jealousy:

I mean, European Union won’t take chicken from America! They won’t take lobsters from America. They hate our beef because our beef is beautiful and theirs is weak. It’s unbelievable!

Watch the clip here: