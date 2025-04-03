Opinion

Only ‘fraudster’ would complain about missed Social Security checks: Commerce Secretary March 24, 2025 / 09:58

Howard Lutnick rants about ‘beautiful’ beef and ‘weak’ beef

Trump’s commerce secretary bemoaned that European countries won’t accept imports of certain meats from the United States.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

