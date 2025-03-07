Gavin Newsom echoes GOP talking point on trans athletes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential contender, said it is “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to play in women’s sports, moving closer to Republicans on the issue as the Trump administration wages a blistering assault on trans rights across the country.

On the first episode of his podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” which aired Thursday, the Democratic governor was pressed by far-right personality Charlie Kirk, his guest, on trans athletes’ participation in women’s sports.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom said. “It is an issue of fairness, it’s deeply unfair.”

The governor’s comments are a departure from his relatively progressive record on LGBTQ rights. During the interview, Newsom called himself a “leader in the LGBTQ spaces,” then stayed silent as Kirk repeatedly misgendered trans women and characterized trans athletes’ participation in competitive sports as a major issue that affects cisgender female athletes — even as Newsom himself briefly acknowledged the minuscule number of trans athletes in NCAA sports.

