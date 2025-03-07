Gavin Newsom echoes GOP talking point on trans athletes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential contender, said it is “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to play in women’s sports, moving closer to Republicans on the issue as the Trump administration wages a blistering assault on trans rights across the country.
On the first episode of his podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” which aired Thursday, the Democratic governor was pressed by far-right personality Charlie Kirk, his guest, on trans athletes’ participation in women’s sports.
“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom said. “It is an issue of fairness, it’s deeply unfair.”
The governor’s comments are a departure from his relatively progressive record on LGBTQ rights. During the interview, Newsom called himself a “leader in the LGBTQ spaces,” then stayed silent as Kirk repeatedly misgendered trans women and characterized trans athletes’ participation in competitive sports as a major issue that affects cisgender female athletes — even as Newsom himself briefly acknowledged the minuscule number of trans athletes in NCAA sports.
Newsom has shown signs of harboring presidential aspirations, and he is seen as a potential Democratic contender should he run in 2028. A cynical take on his new position on trans athletes is that he is trying to make overtures to conservatives as he seeks to widen his national appeal ahead of the next presidential election.But Newsom’s comments also reflect Democrats’ struggle on their commitment to trans rights — especially where sports are concerned — as Republicans continue to weaponize the issue. After Trump won the election, some Democrats blamed their party for focusing too much on trans rights, even though former Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats in tight downballot races notably sought to avoid the issue as much as they could. Speakers at the 2024 Democratic National Convention barely mentioned trans rights.