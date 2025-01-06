The oppressive goal at the top of Speaker Mike Johnson’s to-do list

Not bringing down the cost of groceries or making housing more affordable, or even giving tax cuts to the rich. The first priority in the rules package House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., unveiled last week was banning trans people from sports.
The bill, which will be heard in the House now that the rules package has passed, seeks to define sex under Title IX for sports participation as defined at birth. This follows a yearslong moral panic over a small handful of trans athletes who found mostly middling success at lower levels of competitive collegiate athletics. An obsession with trans athletes has fully consumed right-wing media over the last few years, and state-level Republicans have found vast success by using trans participation in sports as a wedge issue.
Last month, NCAA President Charlie Baker, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, stated that out of the roughly 500,000 women athletes currently taking part in intercollegiate athletics, he knows of “about 10” trans women.So why are Republicans so obsessively focused on getting trans women out of sports when there are almost no trans women in sports? Given that a recent poll shows public support for a ban on trans women in women’s sports at 66%, Johnson obviously sees the issue as a slam dunk. By making this the first vote newly elected Democrats have to make, he can reinforce the Trump campaign attack ads that accused Democrats of caring more about trans people than the average working family, even though the vast majority of trans people are working-class.
But making Democrats look bad by defending trans women — or look bad by not defending trans women — isn’t Republicans’ goal here. The goal of targeting trans women’s participation in sports is to create a federal law that declares trans women are men.
Once that precedent is established, then the laws can become more restrictive until it’s no longer legally viable to exist as a trans person under federal law.That has always been the project for conservatives. The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles said it at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2023, and the road map for accomplishing it politically was first made by the Family Research Council, a powerful religious lobby group, in 2015, even before the first bathroom bill panic set in. And now here we are, with Speaker Johnson committing to taking a big step in federal law.