The White House’s find-and-replace problem becomes even more embarrassing

It’s been nearly two decades, but way back in 2008, a far-right group called the American Family Association operated an online news outlet, which featured a lot of Associated Press articles. But because the AFA had a culture war agenda, the organization would tweak the reports to align with its agenda.

For example, the AFA automatically changed the word “gay” in its articles to “homosexual,” which the group thought sounded more sinister. During the Olympics, however, this became problematic — because of a sprinter named Tyson Gay.

In keeping with the AFA’s publishing policy, readers were treated to headlines such as “Homosexual eases into 100 final at Olympic trials.” One article said, “Homosexual didn’t get off to a particularly strong start in the first semifinal. … Asked how he felt, Homosexual said: ‘A little fatigued.’”

The lesson from the unintentionally hilarious incident was obvious: It’s best to be cautious when using the find-and-replace feature.

It’s a lesson some Republicans have failed to learn.

The Trump administration, for example, has launched a bizarre crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts throughout the federal government, including the Internal Revenue Service’s procedural handbook for employees. Officials, however, weren’t paying close attention to the details.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported, for example, “One section that was still deleted as of Wednesday morning mentioned the potential ‘inequity’ of holding on to a taxpayer’s money and described the potential ‘inclusion’ of a taxpayer identification number on a form.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas soon after made a similar mistake. ProPublica reported that the senator complained about National Science Foundation grants that used words like “diversify.” What Cruz neglected to mention — after applying scrutiny that ProPublica described as “crude” — was that he ended up complaining about scientific grants that had nothing to do with DEI. One referenced “diversify” in the context of the biodiversity of plants.