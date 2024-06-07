Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Charlie Kirk’s women’s summit promotes an outdated conception of womanhood

Turning Point Action, an arm of the far-right group Turning Point USA, is holding a "women's leadership summit" as conservatives try to promote the idea of women serving primarily as homemakers and child-rearers.

One in six men, ages 16-29, say ‘feminism has done more harm than good,’ study shows February 27, 2024 / 06:19
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.