Charlie Kirk’s women’s summit promotes an outdated conception of womanhood

Turning Point Action, an arm of the far-right organization TPUSA and brainchild of organizer Charlie Kirk, is hosting a summit this weekend to promote conservatives’ warped, gender-obsessed view of how society should be run.
The Young Women’s Leadership Summit, which will take place from June 7-9 in San Antonio, Texas, has been branded an opportunity for MAGA women to “reclaim womanhood”— though “feign victimhood” might be a better slogan.
Conservatives have attacked women’s bodily autonomy, opposed restrictions on child marriage, rolled back sexual assault protections on college campuses in the name of protecting men, and backed a man found liable for sexual abuse and defamation as their presidential nominee. Yet, right-wingers have promoted the false idea that womanhood is “under attack” by the existence of trans people and some women’s rejection of the view that their only roles should be homemaking and child-rearing.
And the summit plans to feature several MAGA women who’ve done well trafficking in this kind of hysteria, from far-right agitator Candace Owens to anti-trans activist Riley Gaines to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly and others.
Feast your eyes on this lineup:
Attendees at last year’s event were treated to speeches from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake; a “Make Canceled Cool” discussion panel for MAGA women to gripe about public criticism they say they’ve received for their ultraconservative views; and even dating advice from TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.