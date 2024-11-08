Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats would get nothing for throwing trans Americans under the bus

In the hunt for a scapegoat, some are arguing that there's been too much focus from Democrats on transgender rights. There's no evidence backing that up.

How Project 2025 targets the very existence of trans and queer Americans September 8, 2024 / 04:27
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.