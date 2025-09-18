Trump may have gotten what he wanted, but an interest rate cut is a bad sign for the economy

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 17 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

On Wednesday, Donald Trump got what he wanted: The Federal Reserve announced it would cut interest rates a quarter-point. Stephen Miran, the president’s newest addition to the board, was the only member of the panel to call for a more drastic cut, a half-point drop.

Now, it’s clear why Trump wanted this cut. It will likely make the stock market go up and make borrowing costs cheaper — most people will like that. But the reason the Fed chose to take this step is that there are all sorts of signs that the U.S. economy is slowing down.

In recent months, there have been questions about the independence of the Federal Reserve, but Chair Jerome Powell made it quite clear in a news conference following the announcement that the decision to cut rates was not influenced by the president, but by the economic data.