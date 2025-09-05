U.S. job growth turns ugly over the summer as Trump’s economic agenda falters

Expectations heading into this week showed projections of about 75,000 new jobs having been added in the United States in August. As it turns out, according to the new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the totals fell short of those expectations. CNBC News reported:

Job creation sputtered in August, adding to recent signs of labor market weakening and likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 22,000 for the month, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday.

While the data from August was ugly, just as important were the revisions from June and July, which were down a combined 21,000 jobs compared with earlier, preliminary reporting. This included a rare negative month: The revisions showed the economy lost 13,000 in June.

Data by way of the Bureau of Labor Statistics MSNBC

Donald Trump recently boasted, in reference to economic data, “We’re seeing phenomenal numbers. … I mean, really phenomenal numbers.”

I wish that were true. It’s not.

While every new U.S. jobs report generates global attention, this one was of particular interest because after last month’s data was released, Trump decided to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics — not because she’d done anything wrong, but because the president was annoyed by his own failures and — in true authoritarian fashion — took out his frustrations on Erika McEntarfer.

But as MSNBC’s Ali Velshi summarized, “Turns out firing the ref doesn’t change the score.”