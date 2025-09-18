Trump advises Keir Starmer to ‘call out the military’ to deal with U.K. immigration

Before he traveled back home to the United States on Thursday, President Donald Trump advised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a joint press conference to use the army to control his country’s immigration.

“You have people coming in, and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn’t matter if you call out the military. It doesn’t matter what means you use,” Trump told Starmer in front of reporters on his second state visit to the U.K. “It destroys countries from within, and we’re actually now removing a lot of the people that came into our country. It’s a very hard chore.”

Comparing the U.K.’s immigration situation to that of the U.S., Trump claimed, without evidence, that during the Biden administration “millions” of migrants came to the U.S. “totally unchecked” from prisons and mental institutions in other countries.