Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Firing Jerome Powell won’t get Trump what he wants

The president has only himself to blame for interest rates being where they are.

‘Epitome of irrational’: Trump keeps flirting with firing Powell, inviting economic chaos July 16, 2025 / 10:08
By  Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

 Jared Bernstein was chair of President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers.