Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid Trump pressure

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the first time this year, with policymakers opting for an expected quarter-point cut to the Fed’s benchmark rate.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has been pushing for rate cuts while attempting to assert more control over the historically independent central bank. He has sought to fire Biden appointee Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, a move that an appeals court temporarily blocked Monday night but could ultimately be resolved soon at the Supreme Court. The Trump administration had argued for kicking her off the board ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting that started Tuesday, at which rates and other important matters were discussed.