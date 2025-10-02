ICE agents injured a journalist at an NYC courthouse, adding to a disturbing trend

The hospitalization on Tuesday of a journalist after he was pushed to the ground by ICE agents in a New York courthouse is the latest example in a disturbing trend that coincides with the Trump administration’s targeting of people who report on its anti-immigration agenda and on the agents ordered to put it into practice.

An Associated Press report described the scene:

Federal agents grabbed and shoved journalists in a hallway outside a New York City immigration court on Tuesday, sending one to the hospital in the latest clash between authorities enforcing President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and members of the public seeking to observe and document their actions. A visual journalist identified as L. Vural Elibol of the Turkish news agency Anadolu hit his head on the floor at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pushed one journalist off a public elevator and shoved another journalist to the floor, according to video and witnesses.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed in a statement to the AP that the agents were “swarmed by agitators and members of the press, which obstructed operations.”

Dean Moses, the amNewYork journalist who was pushed along with Elibol, called that an “absolute falsehood” when he described his experience to MSNBC on Wednesday:

Play