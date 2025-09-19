Trump-appointed judge says administration’s court claim ‘crumbled like a house of cards’

A legal theme of President Donald Trump’s second term is judges not being able to trust his administration’s statements in court. This theme has been especially pronounced in immigration-related cases, where the government has taken some of its most aggressive and lawbreaking stances.

It’s against this backdrop that one of Trump’s own judicial appointees said Thursday that an official explanation offered in court “crumbled like a house of cards.”

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued the rebuke in explaining his decision to block the administration’s bid to immediately send certain unaccompanied children to their home country of Guatemala. Kelly recounted the shady operation attempted over Labor Day weekend, in which the government told the children’s caretakers “to have them ready for pickup in as little as two hours,” after which they were “roused from their beds in the middle of the night and driven to an airport, where some were loaded onto planes.”

The judge on emergency duty at the time, Biden appointee Sparkle Sooknanan, temporarily blocked the government action. A Trump administration lawyer complained that it was “fairly outrageous” for the children’s lawyers to have even filed a lawsuit because, the official explanation went, the government just wanted to “reunify children with parents who had requested their return,” Kelly wrote.

But it was that claim that Kelly, the Trump appointee who would be assigned to the case going forward, said “crumbled like a house of cards.” He noted there’s “no evidence before the Court that the parents of these children sought their return” and that, in fact, Guatemala’s attorney general said officials there couldn’t even track down parents for most of the children.

As Kelly put it, when the U.S. government “plunged ahead in the middle of the night with their ‘reunification’ plan and then represented to a judge that a parent or guardian had requested each child’s return, that turned out not to be true.”

The judge’s stern accounting wasn’t limited to the “house of cards” remark.

His 43-page opinion contains haunting details, including excerpts of declarations from some of the children who warned of dangerous fates that would await them. One of them said “the conditions she would return to in Guatemala would cause her to kill herself,” Kelly wrote.