L.A. honor student and mother deported to Guatemala September 2, 2025 / 02:38

Trump-appointed judge says administration’s court claim ‘crumbled like a house of cards’

A judge appointed by the president in his first term said a government claim in seeking to send children to Guatemala “turned out not to be true.”

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

