Nicolle Wallace on Trump’s Epstein files reversal: ‘Following his party, not leading it’

After months of pushing for the Epstein files to remain sealed, Donald Trump reversed course this week and told House Republicans to vote in favor of releasing the documents. On Monday’s “Deadline: White House,” Nicolle Wallace argued that Trump’s switch-up shows the president is losing his grip on his MAGA base.

According to Wallace, the backlash to Trump’s efforts to keep the documents sealed, from both the public and members of his own caucus, has “forced” the president to “change his tune, at least temporarily.”

“Donald Trump today is finding himself in a position he’s never really found himself in before: completely out of control of his own political movement,” Wallace said.

On Sunday, when it became clear the bill to release the files would pass the House, with or without the president’s support, he wrote on Truth Social, “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax,” adding, “I DON’T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT.”