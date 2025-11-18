Former Arizona lawmaker and Charlie Kirk ally pleads guilty to election fraud charges

Austin Smith — a former Arizona state legislator and Turning Point USA official who spread false claims of election fraud around the 2020 election — pleaded guilty on Monday to election fraud charges.
Smith led the so-called Arizona Freedom Caucus in the state legislature while serving as the “enterprise director” for Turning Point Action, a nonprofit branch of Turning Point USA that helped to fuel false claims of election-rigging against Republicans.
Smith pleaded guilty to “attempted fraudulent schemes and practices” and “illegal signing of election petitions” after he was found to have forged signatures on his reelection petition. In a now-deleted tweet, he previously called the allegations “ludicrous” and claimed they were part of a “coordinated attack” against him by Democrats.
“Forging signatures, including those of people who have died, in order to get yourself on the ballot is illegal, and it erodes trust in our elections,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes in a statement announcing the conviction. “My office will continue to hold accountable anyone who tries to cheat the system and mislead Arizona voters.”