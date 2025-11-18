Opinion

Former Arizona lawmaker and Charlie Kirk ally pleads guilty to election fraud charges

Austin Smith aided TPUSA’s election-denial efforts after the 2020 election. He pleaded guilty Monday to forging signatures on his own reelection petition.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.