Your DOGE check is not in the mail

The Department of Government Efficiency is probably not going to send you a dividend.

Gates on Musk’s cuts to USAID: ‘World’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children’ May 9, 2025 / 02:00
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.