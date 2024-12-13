Opinion

Elon Musk threatening to fund primary opponents to bully GOP Senators to confirm Trump’s nominees December 12, 2024 / 12:13

GOP faces test with Elon Musk’s threat to fund primary challengers for Trump detractors

We have a conjunction of massive wealth and massive political power with the absence of accountability. Will anybody stand up and say, "Stop"?

By  Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

