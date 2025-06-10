Doechii denounces Trump while other stars at the BET Awards stay silent

In a room full of powerful, seasoned celebrities at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night, virtually all of them ignored the authoritarianism on the march in their host city. It was the budding rapper Doechii who exhibited rare courage and condemned Donald Trump’s deployment of the military to Los Angeles in an effort to quell demonstrations against his mass incarceration and deportation agenda.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” she said. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”