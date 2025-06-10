Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘An American president is deliberately fanning flames’: Historian on Trump’s use of National Guard June 10, 2025 / 05:06

Doechii denounces Trump while other stars at the BET Awards stay silent

The rapper was the only person to speak out against the deployment of the military to quell protests in the city.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post