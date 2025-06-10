Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Stacey Abrams slams Georgia state election board for ‘patently unlawful’ actions September 25, 2024 / 07:16

Georgia Supreme Court finds MAGA-aligned election board exceeded its authority last year

The eight-justice court rejected four rules imposed by the Republican-led board ahead of the 2024 election, upholding in part a lower court's decision.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post