AOC files impeachment articles targeting Justices Alito, Thomas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment today against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. What happens now?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

