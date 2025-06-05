Democrats’ 2024 postmortems keep neglecting the effects of voter suppression

The hottest topic in the mainstream political press these days seems to revolve around theories of what Democrats must do to “win back” voters they “lost” during the 2024 presidential race. And yet, it’s odd that few, if any, of these takes refer to what was arguably the biggest impediment to Democrats last year and what could arguably be the biggest roadblock to Democratic victories in the years ahead: voter suppression.

Politicians and pundits haven’t exactly been shy about offering up their diagnoses for what truly ailed Democrats last year. The list includes those who think Democrats didn’t go hard enough in their efforts to woo young men along with those — like attendees at Wednesday’s so-called WelcomeFest for Democratic centrists — who would like to argue that Democrats placated progressives too much.

Some of these arguments are very reductive, and some of them are downright ridiculous. Given the premise that Democrats should try to win as many voters as possible, I don’t think we have to dismiss all of these theories out of hand. But at the same time, these discussions feel a bit like rearranging deck chairs on the proverbial Titanic, because it’s hard for me to foresee a scenario in which Democrats achieve lasting victories in an environment of widespread voter suppression, no matter how many hypermasculine podcasts they visit or rhetorical punches they throw at progressives.