It’s a DOGE-eat-DOGE world. And now Trump and Musk fans may have to pick a side.

The toxic bromance of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk was always going to end ugly. These are not guys who take two deep breaths — or even one — before they post or care whether a scorched-earth insult also makes them look bad.
Another thing they have in common: They are both worshipped as demigods (or something even greater) by millions of people. And while an eventual reconciliation between the two highly transactional and unstable men can’t be ruled out, the alliance between their respective tribes will be fractured. Sides will be chosen.
Musk was the president’s top 2024 election donor — and he also spent prodigiously on other Republicans’ campaigns. Musk’s cash bought him his own fake agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. His largesse also helped give Trump small, beautiful majorities in both houses of Congress, thus preventing any investigations into his administration’s rampant lawbreaking, including DOGE’s rampage of arbitrary firings and fund-slashing through nearly every government agency.
But the richest man in the world broke with the most powerful man in the world over the massive spending increases in the latter’s “big, beautiful bill.” And in just a few easy steps, Musk went from politely leaving the White House to giving self-pitying interviews about how hard he tried to save America to publicly blasting the bill to declaring Trump “is in the [Jeffrey] Epstein files. That is why they have not been made public,” and calling for his impeachment.
Musk, who just a few months ago wielded his bags of cash in a failed attempt to get a GOP candidate elected in Wisconsin, even mused about forming a new political party.
What a year this week has been.
Musk and Trump are bound by many traits, but of great relevance today is the fact that each is surrounded by a slavish cult of personality. And the whole point of a cult of personality is that there can be only one true master.
This isn’t to say that all Trump voters worship the president as a kind of deity, nor does it apply to every admirer of Musk’s technological successes. But there can be no doubt that both men have millions of followers — particularly among very online males — who revere one of them as something greater than men.
Trump and many of his MAGA devotees have come to think of him as touched by God, particularly after he survived two assassination attempts last year. And there’s no way he could have sold his “big lie” about the 2020 election without having a ready-made audience of millions who would continue to believe such a thoroughly debunked falsehood.
Musk and his flock, meanwhile, revere him as a visionary on a heroic mission to save humanity and colonize Mars. And when Musk endorses a German political party so extreme that Europe’s other far-right parties didn’t want to be seen with it and Vice President JD Vance appears to follow his lead, Musk’s followers laud his almost supernatural ability to move the political Overton Window in ways previously thought impossible.
But lines are already being drawn. On one side you have the old-school MAGAs: the pizzagaters, QAnoners, Jan. 6ers and Trump 1.0 all-stars like Laura Loomer and Steve Bannon. Included among Elon’s team are the Silicon Valley tech utopians, various fascist-adjacent online influencers, heterodox pick-me podcasters whose work he has promoted … and the antisemitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes (who infamously dined with Trump in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago).