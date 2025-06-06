Opinion

It’s a DOGE-eat-DOGE world. And now Trump and Musk fans may have to pick a side.

The ugly end to the alliance between the president and the richest man in the world will change the trajectory of the MAGA movement.

Musk alleges that Trump is ‘in the Epstein files,’ escalating their messy break up June 5, 2025 / 10:13
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MS NOW.