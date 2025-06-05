Democrats need to stop acting like they’re holding a losing hand

In the last few days, Democrats were gifted two moments that crystallized massive vulnerabilities for the GOP. Their response showed they still don’t know how to use them to their advantage.
First, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa dismissed concerns from her constituents at a town hall that proposed Medicaid cuts could cause people to lose eligibility and even die. “Well, we are all going to die,” she said blithely.
Then, video emerged of Department of Homeland Security police handcuffing one of Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler’s aides in his Manhattan office, which is in the same building as an immigration courthouse.
Both moments shorthanded a broader concern: Ernst’s blunt words revealed the indifference of congressional Republicans to the suffering their spending cuts will cause, while the handcuffing was an inadvertent metaphor for the Trump administration’s manhandling of the Constitution.
These are the kinds of moments that break through, spilling over from the Beltway to the barbershop, the normally nonpolitical spaces where elections are won or lost.
But when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., addressed how the party will hold the Trump administration accountable for the needless intrusion of law enforcement into a congressional office, he said on CNN’s “State of the Union”: “We will make that decision in a time, place and manner of our choosing.”
With remarks like that, he might as well send a Hallmark card asking President Donald Trump politely to stop.
Comments like this are partly to blame for why many feel elected Democrats in Washington don’t have their finger on the pulse of their constituents. And if folks don’t feel it, they don’t believe it.
What we need instead is a sustained campaign-like drumbeat from the opposition. Not once a month. Not after a crisis has passed. Daily.
For the record, Jeffries later pivoted from his lukewarm nonresponse about Nadler to telling NBC News on Tuesday: “We are in a ‘more is more’ environment. These aren’t ordinary times, and they require an extraordinary response. House Democrats are rising to the occasion to meet the moment.”
Democrats in Washington, please take note: “More is more” is a key philosophy of the party’s statewide and local efforts, and it has been working.
While some in Washington are stuck in what I can only describe as a never-ending paper statement loop, the real leadership in the Democratic Party is happening elsewhere — in statehouses, community halls and movement spaces across this country. And it’s long past time we give credit where it’s due.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the national group focused on electing Democrats to state legislatures, just launched an initiative called State of Play. Through this series, it’s giving the mic to local leaders — state senators, delegates and representatives — to talk about how the chaos in D.C. is landing in their communities.
Some of these folks are in the minority in red states, but they’re still pushing, still fighting. This is what showing up looks like.