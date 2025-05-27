Opinion

‘Elections do not change the Constitution’: Judges pump brakes on Trump’s disregard for due process May 25, 2025 / 12:05

GOP-led committee advances voter suppression bill related to Washington, D.C., elections

Republicans, who've spread conspiracy theories about noncitizen voters swaying federal elections, are using their powers to target legal voters.

May. 27, 2025, 3:17 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

